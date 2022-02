Image caption,

British interests may be at risk of cyber-attacks from Russia, the home secretary and GCHQ warned in the Sunday Telegraph. Priti Patel outlines her concerns in an article she has written in the paper, while Lindy Cameron, head of GCHQ's National Cyber Security Centre, adds a separate piece. Companies and public services are being urged to take "pre-emptive measures" to bolster security against such a cyber assault. The UK is seen as a potential target, given its stance on challenging Russian aggression in recent weeks, the paper adds.