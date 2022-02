Image caption,

Most of Monday's papers lead with the news that the Queen has tested positive for coronavirus. "Queen still at work with Covid" is the headline dominating the front of the i. The paper reports that the 95-year-old monarch has "mild cold-like symptoms", but will continue with "light duties". The paper adds that there have been several other cases identified at Windsor Castle, where the Queen will stay during her isolation. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall tested positive for the virus earlier this month.