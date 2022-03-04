Newspaper headlines: Global alarm over nuclear power plant strike

Newspaper headlines: Global alarm over nuclear power plant strikeBy BBC NewsStaffPublished14 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Ukraine continues to lead most of Saturday's papers - with much focus on the Russian attack on a nuclear power plant. The Guardian quotes the US envoy to the UN, who said the world "narrowly" averted a nuclear catastrophe in the attack. The envoy added it was "incredibly reckless" and had threatened the safety of people across Russia, Ukraine and Europe.Image caption, The Financial Times reports the global alarm sparked by Russia capturing the nuclear plant. It adds more than 1.2 million refugees have now fled Ukraine - with the EU's chief diplomat saying the Russians were bombing "everything - hospitals, houses, schools". In a separate story, the FT reports that the price of wheat has hit record highs amid fears of a shortage. Russia and Ukraine account for about 30% of the world's traded wheat.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph's story is on a warning from Prime Minister Boris Johnson that "radioactive clouds" could spread over Europe if action is not taken after the attack on the Zaporizhzhia power plant. In an interview with foreign newspapers, Mr Johnson said the UN needed to be deployed on the ground to ensure Ukraine's nuclear power plans remain safe.Image caption, The Daily Express also leads with the latest from Boris Johnson, reporting he has promised to continue supplying more weapons to Ukraine. But "time is very, very tight," the PM says.Image caption, The Times' top story is a report direct from the ground in Kryvyi Rih, a city in central Ukraine. Its headline - "welcome to hell, Russians' - repeats a message that had been written on a banner on the road leading into the city. Ukrainians there are preparing for street battles with Russian troops - and tell the Times of their respect for President Volodymyr Zelensky and their willingness to fight.Image caption, The i newspaper uses the same photo as the Times, of a house in Irpin, outside Kyiv, being destroyed by Russian shelling. The paper says Russian President Vladimir Putin has stepped up his onslaught, and reports that panic grips some cities in Ukraine following the relentless bombing.Image caption, Calls are growing for President Putin to be captured and put on trial for war crimes, the Daily Mirror reports. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown said a new tribunal should be set up to deal with his actions. British police are helping a war crimes probe into Putin, the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Mail's front page focuses on some of the efforts to help Ukrainians. The UK government has extended the length of visas that Ukrainians coming to join relatives in the UK can get - up from 12 months to three years. The Mail says 6,000 visa applications are expected to be processed a week. It also praises its readers, who have sent in £3.5m in donations to its appeal.Image caption, "Nuclear nut job," says the Daily Star of President Putin. But its front page is dedicated to cricket legend Shane Warne, who has died of a suspected heart attack at age 52. Many other papers also carry tributes to Australian Warne. The Star describes him as a "cricket spin genius and hellraiser" and "all-round top bloke".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox