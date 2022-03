Image caption,

The plight of Ukrainian refugees unable to come to the UK for a lack of a visa is also prominent on the Daily Mirror's front page, which highlights the story of two young boys who have travelled "1,000 miles from hell" and are stuck in Calais. Home Secretary Priti Patel has said "it is wrong to say we're just turning people back". The paper also focuses on criticism of major corporations like McDonalds, KFC and Coca-Cola who are yet to pull out of Russia, heading the story "McShame".