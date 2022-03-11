Newspaper headlines: Kyiv faces siege and UK under fire over refugees

Newspaper headlines: Kyiv faces siege and UK under fire over refugeesBy BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The war in Ukraine continues to dominate the front pages, with The Times devoting its own to a report from Kyiv as the city braces itself for the arrival of Russian forces. Correspondent Richard Spencer writes that those residents who have stayed behind to mount a defence are relying on "trenches, sandbags, and relentless optimism". The page includes a picture of a Ukrainian fighter standing in a trench in full military garb and holding a rifle.Image caption, The i also focuses on the assault soon expected to hit Kyiv. The paper says that Russian forces on the city's outskirts are "systematically targeting people who try to escape siege or find food supplies, leaving the streets littered with corpses". A picture shows a young man and an older man looking down a train station platform with pained expressions on their faces. The page also reports that Russian morale is thought to be waning after the death of a third major-general.Image caption, A picture of Marianna Podgurskaya holding her newborn baby leads the front page of the Daily Mirror beneath the headline: "Hope amid horror". An earlier viral photo showed the 26-year-old still heavily pregnant and making her way out of a maternity hospital after it was shelled by Russian forces. Ms Podgurskaya is seen still bearing the cuts and bruises she suffered in the bombing, but the paper reports she was able to give birth to a healthy baby girl, named Veronika, safely.Image caption, The Guardian also features Ms Podgurskaya on its front page, but its lead story reports that French President Emmanuel Macron has criticised the UK for its treatment of Ukrainian refugees. Speaking at the end of a EU summit in Versailles, Mr Macron reportedly said the UK had brought additional misery to those fleeing the conflict by insisting visa applications to the UK are made in Paris and Brussels.Image caption, Moves by Western nations to cut trade ties with Russia are the subject of the Financial Times front page. The paper reports that the G7 countries have revoked Russia's status as a "most-favoured nation", which normally allows it to trade goods on preferential terms. It also reports the US President Joe Biden has warned Russia will pay a "severe price" should it use chemical weapons in Ukraine. A picture shows Ukrainian soldiers operating an artillery gun as the battle against Russian forces continues.Image caption, The Telegraph leads on a call by former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt for a massive increase in Britain's defence spending. Writing for the paper, Hunt said UK spending should rise to levels similar to those seen in the US, and that "peace comes from strength, not luck". The paper also reports that an attempt by Poland to provide Ukraine with fighter jets via the US was vetoed by President Biden over fears it could lead to "World War Three".Image caption, "Putin's 'Plot To Blackmail The World'," reads the headline in the Express. The paper reports that Ukrainian spy chiefs are concerned the Russian president is planning to stage a "false flag" attack on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant so as to blame Ukraine for any fallout. It says the attack would be intended to "hold the world to ransom" and "stop the West halting his invasion".Image caption, The Star's front page features a picture of a rocket launch behind the headline: "Not Now North Korea & India!" The paper says that, "as the world goes to hell in a handcart", North Korea has tested a new missile capable of hitting the US. It also reports on an incident on Wednesday in which India accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan.Image caption, The Daily Mail reports that the Queen has pulled out of a Commonwealth Day service scheduled for Monday and says the move has sparked "fresh fears for her health". Prince Charles will reportedly attend the event, to be held at Westminster Abbey, in her place. The paper says the Queen is understood to be "extremely regretful" about missing what would have been her first public appearance since October.Image caption, The Royal Family also dominates the front page of The Sun, but with Prince Harry as the focus. The paper says the prince has declined to return to the UK from the US to attend a memorial service for his grandfather, Prince Philip, who died in April of last year. It says the prince felt "unsafe" returning to the event after losing his personal security detail.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inboxDEALING WITH GRIEF: Life after the Manchester Arena attackBOREDOM TO STARDOM: Turning a singer's pop-star fantasy into reality