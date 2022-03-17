Newspaper headlines: Nazanin free and Russia 'hits theatre holding 1,200'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The long-awaited release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe after six years in detention in Iran leads many of today's papers. The Guardian's front page shows a smiling Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe on a plane after taking off from Oman as part of her return to the UK. The paper also reports on an alleged Russian airstrike on a theatre in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol in which hundreds of people are thought to have been sheltering.Image caption, The same photo takes up the whole of the front page of the Express, which says Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release has brought "hope to a troubled world".Image caption, The Telegraph says that Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband, Richard Ratcliffe, has finally been able to tell their seven-year-old daughter Gabriella that "mummy really is coming home". It also reports on the shelling of the Mariupol theatre, saying the incident is among many now expected to be examined by the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.Image source, Magnum PhotosImage caption, A similar headline in the Mail reads: "Mummy's home at last!" The paper quotes Mr Ratcliffe saying the fight to get his wife home was a "long process" - but reports that Gabriella is now excited to have her mother take her to school and meet her friends.Image caption, The Times quotes Mr Ratcliffe as saying his wife will spend her first day back at home "learning to be happy again" and that the family were looking forward to the "beginning of a new life". The paper reports that her release came after a total of £393.8m was paid to Iran to settle a decades-old debt. The page also carries a quote from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in which he says the shelling of the Mariupol theatre was a "war crime".Image caption, "Home... for a nice cuppa", reads the headline in the Mirror. The paper quotes Mr Ratcliffe as saying that, after six years away from home, the first thing his wife wants is a cup of tea.Image caption, The Metro celebrates Nazanin's release with the headline: "At last some good news". One picture shows Nazanin as she landed in Oman on her way to the UK, while another shows Mr Ratcliffe and Gabriella waiting for her in the UK. The paper quotes Mr Ratcliffe as saying: "You can't get back the time that's gone but we live in the future, not the past."Image caption, The shelling of the Mariupol theatre leads the i's front page, with the paper quoting the city's deputy mayor as saying up to 1,200 people may have been inside the building at the time. The paper quotes President Biden calling President Putin a "war criminal" following President Zelensky's virtual address to members of the US Congress.Image caption, The Financial Times reports that progress has been made on a "tentative peace plan" between Russia and Ukraine. It says the plan would see Ukraine renounce any ambition to join Nato and pledge not to host foreign military bases on its territory, though adds there is concern that Moscow is simply using the talks in order to buy time and regroup its forces.Image caption, "Denise: My sex tape ordeal at 15", reads the headline in The Sun. The paper reports new claims by TV presenter Denise Van Outen that she was filmed without her knowledge by an older man while they had sex when she was just 15 years old. Ms Van Outen tells the paper: "I realised it's more common than ever and it has to change."Image caption, The Star's front page reads: "Blast Putin to Jupiter". The paper says that a total of £1.6m has been raised to send Vladimir Putin to Jupiter in a space ship.FROM THE INSIDE OUT: Kate Garraway and Dr Guddi Singh use the latest technology to investigate everyday medical conditionsGOD'S KITCHEN: Join Stanley Tucci on his Sicilian journey to find the best food in the region