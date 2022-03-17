Newspaper headlines: Nazanin free and Russia 'hits theatre holding 1,200'

Image caption,

The Times quotes Mr Ratcliffe as saying his wife will spend her first day back at home "learning to be happy again" and that the family were looking forward to the "beginning of a new life". The paper reports that her release came after a total of £393.8m was paid to Iran to settle a decades-old debt. The page also carries a quote from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in which he says the shelling of the Mariupol theatre was a "war crime".