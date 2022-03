Image caption,

The Guardian carries the Ukrainian president's address to Israel's parliament in which he drew links between the Kremlin's offensive and the extermination of Jews during World War Two. The leader challenged Israel over its failure to impose sanctions on Russia in what the paper calls an "uncompromising address" to the Knesset. Mr Zelensky, who is Jewish, said via video link that Mr Putin was waging an "all-out war, illegitimate, intended to destroy our people, our country, our cities, our culture and our children. Everything that makes Ukrainians Ukrainian".