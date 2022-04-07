Newspaper headlines: Sunak defends wife over non-dom status 'smears'

Image caption,

The tax story makes the splash of the Daily Telegraph, which claims allies of the chancellor have blamed No 10 for the leak of Ms Murty's non-dom status. The paper suggests Mr Sunak's "strained" relationship with the prime minister "over policy and politics" may have something to do with it, with one Tory MP saying No 10 has been "gunning" for the chancellor for a while. But the Telegraph points out that aides on both sides have denied the disclosures came from No 10, insisting both teams worked well together.