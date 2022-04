Image caption,

Several of Saturday's papers lead with the news that Chancellor Rishi Sunak's wife will pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income following controversy over her nom-domicile status. The i weekend says the chancellor is "fighting for his political survival". Akshata Murty, who owns £700m in shares of the Indian IT giant Infosys, has said she does not want her financial arrangements to be a "distraction" for her husband. The paper says pressure is growing on Mr Sunak, with some Conservative MPs angry that he did not realise the issue could become a political problem for him and the party.