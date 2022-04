Image caption,

"Boris: I'll send in our tanks" is the headline dominating the front of the Daily Mail. The paper reports that the British Army is expected to send tanks to Poland so Warsaw can give some of theirs to Ukraine. The paper says it signals a major escalation of the UK's support for Kyiv, as Boris Johnson has said there is a realistic possibility Moscow could win the war. In other news, the paper joins several others to carry a large photo of Prince Louis playing on a beach in Norfolk to mark his fourth birthday.