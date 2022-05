Image caption,

Several front pages feature stories on getting treatment on the NHS, with many also carrying a photo of Princess Charlotte with her new dog on her seventh birthday. The Times reports that the number people being referred for cancer checks hit a record 2.7 million in the last year, describing the rise as a "boost" following a dramatic decline during the pandemic. However, the paper says the proportion of people being seen in the standard two-week waiting time is at a record low, with one in six missing the target.