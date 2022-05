Image caption,

The Times front says the Conservatives have been "punished in the south" of England after losing hundreds of council seats to Labour and the Liberal Democrats. The paper says the results emphasise the Tory party's "fragile coalition" in trying to keep traditional southern Tory voters on side while also appealing to working-class Brexit supporters in the north and Midlands. But despite the defeats, the Times says Mr Johnson was said to be "buoyant" at Labour's failure to win over so-called Red Wall voters in the north of England.