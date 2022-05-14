Newspaper headlines: 'Dame in a day' and 'Coleen's split'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The Sun pictures the Duke of Cambridge sitting alongside cancer campaigner Deborah James in her parents' sunny garden in Surrey. Prince William presented the mum, who is having end-of-life care, with her Damehood - just a day after it was announced, the paper says.Image caption, Insights into the marriage of footballer Wayne Rooney and his wife, Coleen, from the so-called Wagatha Christie libel trial, make the Mirror's front page. The paper says she told the court that she did not know if her marriage would work out after her husband was arrested in 2017.Image caption, Next to a picture of a beaming Queen at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, the Times says the education secretary is urging Britain to be "very proud" of its private schools. Nadhim Zahawi is warning against "tilting the system" to ensure more pupils from state schools are admitted to Oxford and Cambridge universities, the paper says.Image caption, In the Daily Mail, the prime minister makes a case that working from home doesn't work. In an interview with the paper, Boris Johnson says an awful lot of time is spent making coffee, eating cheese, then forgetting what it was you were doing.Image caption, The golden era of cheap food is over, says the Guardian. The scale of the the cost of living crisis is revealed as two in five people cut back on groceries, the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Express also focuses on what it calls the cost-of-living squeeze. It writes that Boris Johnson is scrapping plans to ban cheap deals on unhealthy foods in a move to help struggling families.Image caption, 'Musk puts $44bn Twitter deal on hold over spam bot numbers' is the lead headline in the Financial Times. The move - made in a tweet - by Tesla chief executive Elon Musk sent stocks plunging and there is now a $1bn break fee at stake, the paper says.Image caption, The i has news of a new breast cancer drug which it says could save thousands of women. It writes that treatment costs 10p per dose and has halved cases of breast cancer among post-menopausal woman at higher risk of the disease.Image caption, And the Daily Star reports that Neil Parish - the Conservative MP who resigned after he admitted watching pornography in Parliament - is to stand for re-election.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.ALL TIED UP: Do expensive trainers actually help you run faster?COOL BRITANNIA: What really happened in the nineties?