Newspaper headlines: 'Anger as fans boo William' and 'Rishi ready to help'By BBC NewsStaffPublished24 minutes agoImage caption, The Mail on Sunday focuses on the FA Cup Final, saying Liverpool fans sparked outrage for booing Prince William and the National Anthem. It says fans gesticulated and made obscene hand gestures while the "solemn" prince stood singing God Save the Queen. Their actions were condemned by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, says the paper.Image caption, Next to a picture of jubilant Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson holding the FA Cup aloft, the Sunday Telegraph writes that Cabinet ministers have turned on the Bank of England over rising inflation. It quotes one unnamed minister warning: "It had one job to do - to keep inflation at around 2% - and it's hard to remember the last time it achieved its target."Image caption, The Sunday Express leads on what it calls a promise to its readers from Chancellor Rishi Sunak to do "everything in his power" to help them through the cost of living crisis. It says he "stands ready to take further action".Image caption, Ex-health secretary Jeremy Hunt was "shocked to the core" by a cover-up culture over avoidable deaths in the NHS, the Sunday Times writes. In a serialisation of his new book, he tells how civil servants tried to stop him sending letters of apology to families and reading patients' letters of complaints.Image caption, The Observer's lead story looks at the "crumbling" state of schools in England which are a "risk to life", according to a leaked government document it's obtained. The papers says officials are urgently calling on the Treasury to make extra billions available for hundreds more rebuilding projects.Image caption, 'EastEnders racist ruined my life' is the Sunday Mirror's headline. Michelle Antonio tells of being mentally scarred following a "seaside bust-up" with TV's Kate Jarvis. Last month, the actor admitted racially aggravated harassment and common assault and was sentenced to a community order.Image caption, 'Is this man the unluckiest earthling in the galaxy?' the Daily Star asks. Weary Russ Kellett has been abducted 60 times from his North Yorkshire home to fight an alien army against other extra-terrestrials, it writes, perhaps answering its own question.