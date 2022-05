Image caption,

The Times says nearly one million patients with insomnia will be prescribed with a self-help app instead of sleeping bills, in what it says is a ground-breaking move by the NHS. It says the advice will help wean insomniacs off addictive hypnotic sleeping pills taken by about 500,000 Britons. The app Sleepio is the first web-based treatment to be approved by the medicines watchdog, the paper says.