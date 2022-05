Image caption,

In other news, the Financial Times reports that Chancellor Rishi Sunak has tasked his officials with scoping out plans for a possible windfall tax on more than £10bn of excess profits for electricity generators in a bid to help families struggling with the cost of living. The paper says Treasury officials are devising a scheme that would go further than Labour's original windfall tax idea, encompassing wind farm operators in addition to North Sea oil and gas producers. But one analyst warns that such a plan would be a "blunt instrument".