Newspaper headlines: Windfall tax due 'within days' as PM awaits Gray report

Image caption, "The lockdown lock-in" is the headline on the front page of the Metro, which leads on the BBC's investigation into No 10 parties held when the country was in lockdown. Whistleblower claims of weekly "Wine Time Friday" events and a security guard being abused for trying to stop the booze-ups are listed in bullet points on the front page. Taking aim at Boris Johnson - who is pictured with a stern expression - the paper quotes insider claims to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that he "led lockdown parties that ended with staff sleeping off hangovers on No 10's sofas".Image caption, The Daily Star - which also leads on the BBC's investigation - says the "truth about those No 10 'work events'" is that they involved "boozy" No 10 workers sitting on each others' laps during gatherings with no social distancing and other staff arriving for work the next morning to find "empties on table and bins overflowing".Image caption, The Daily Mirror claims "another party pic exclusive" with a new photo it says was taken at a "boozy" No 10 lockdown gathering. The front page carries a picture of a man standing over a table laden with wine and prosecco bottles as well as doughnuts and miniature cakes, during what the paper says was an event to mark the last press briefing held by senior aide James Slack on 17 November 2020. Sources claim the event, attended by up to 40 staff, was not thought to have been probed by top civil servant Sue Gray or the Met Police.Image caption, In other news, the i says families are facing a fresh cost of living "blow" after the warning by the energy regulator Ofgem that energy bills are likely to rise by about £800 in October.Image caption, Ofgem's energy bills warning has left the chancellor "scrambling" to announce a package of support to help families struggling with the cost of living, the Guardian reports. Rishi Sunak's officials are said by the paper to have been devising plans for a windfall tax that would target North Sea oil and gas producers and electricity operators, which the Guardian suggests could be used to fund an energy bill rebate to the tune of £10bn.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph suggests the windfall tax is all part of the PM's plan to "move on" from the imminent publication of Sue Gray's Partygate report. The paper says the announcement of a support package for struggling families will pacify Tory backbenchers who it says will now be able to tell constituents the government is helping with the cost of living. But allies of the prime minister claim the windfall tax plan originated in the Treasury, with the PM said to be reluctant to back it.Image caption, The Daily Mail takes a similar tone, describing the planned support package as a "rescue deal" for struggling families. While it says officials have been "tight-lipped" about the details, the paper reveals the support is set to include a big boost to the Warm Home Discount scheme for low-income households.Image caption, "It's ready!" the Daily Express exclaims of Rishi Sunak's "rescue plan for millions" of families hit by price rises.Image caption, The same story makes the Times' splash, which reveals that between 70-80% of the funding from the windfall tax scheme will be given to the poorest families - which could take the form of a council tax cut. But the paper cites a government source who warns the publication of Ms Gray's Partygate report could "knock the plans off track".Image caption, The Financial Times front page warns that the chancellor's windfall tax plans have had an impact on the market, with shares in some of Britain's biggest power firms dropping sharply. Electricity generators are said by the paper to be "furious" over the scheme being widened to include them, with the boss of one firm saying the plans were "unbelievable" and "completely out of the blue". But government insiders insist no decisions have been finalised over whether to target them and that the policy was "not straightforward".