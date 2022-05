Image caption,

A number of Wednesday's papers lead on Boris Johnson being called for an explanation over partygate. The Times reports that the prime minister's ethics adviser, Lord Geidt, has threatened to quit over the Downing Street parties scandal after concluding that there were "legitimate" questions about whether Mr Johnson breached the ministerial code. The paper says it was told that Lord Geidt threatened to resign during a discussion with the PM on Tuesday unless he issued a public explanation about his conduct.