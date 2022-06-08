Newspaper headlines: 'Zero UK growth in 2023' and '£100 to fill a car'By BBC NewsStaffPublished27 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A number of Thursday's front pages report ongoing turmoil for the UK economy. The Financial Times leads with a warning from the OECD that the UK's economic growth is set to be the worst in the G20 apart from Russia. The organisation attributes the forecast to the impact of high inflation on household spending and high levels of taxation.Image caption, The Mirror reports that the cost of filling up a family car is set to reach £100. The paper says the price per litre of petrol rose by 2p to a new high of £1.80 on Tuesday and is expected to keep on rising.Image caption, The same story leads The Telegraph, which says Tuesday's price increase was the biggest daily jump in 17 years and that the 5p-a-litre fuel duty cut announced in March has been "effectively wiped out by soaring prices".Image caption, The Guardian says the rising fuel costs and the OECD's forecast have delivered a "double blow" to Boris Johnson's "attempt to reset his troubled premiership". It also reports that Downing Street has told petrol retailers they could face an inquiry from the competition watchdog if they are found not to be passing on the fuel duty cut to customers.Image caption, Lower-paid workers will be able to use their housing benefits to buy their homes under plans to be announced by Boris Johnson on Thursday, The Times reports. According to the paper, the prime minister will argue that the £30bn in housing benefit that currently goes towards rent would be better spent helping people become first-time buyers. It adds that the move is "part of an attempt to shore up [Mr Johnson's] authority" after Monday's confidence vote and to resist pressure from cabinet ministers to bring forward tax cuts.Image caption, The Express says the prime minister will also use the speech to announce measures that will "cut bills left, right, and centre".Image caption, The RMT Union's vote in favour of a strike on 21, 23, and 25 June means rail passengers face a six-day shutdown, the i reports. The paper says that services will be affected on each of the days between 21 and 26 June. It also says the action could lead to empty shelves in supermarkets, with rural areas facing the greatest impact.Image caption, The Metro accuses RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch of having "no shame" about the disruption the strike will cause to school exams, Glastonbury Festival, and an England cricket test match. Mr Lynch is quoted saying: "We don't want disruption for anyone and I apologise for disruption people may suffer. There's never a good time for a railway dispute."Image caption, The first flight taking asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda, set to take off on Tuesday, could be grounded by legal challenges, the Mail reports. The paper says a coalition of charities and a trade union have applied for an injunction to stop the flight and quotes a Home Office source saying the chances the flight will take off as planned are now "slim".Image caption, The headline in the Star reads: "I want my mummy". The paper says archaeology students are getting "trigger warnings in case studying mummified bodies gives them the heebie-jeebies".Image caption, And The Sun reports that "joyful" model Kelly Brook is to marry boyfriend Jeremy Parisi in Italy next month after secretly getting engaged. The front page features a picture of Ms Brook smiling and wearing a diamond ring on her wedding ring finger.ELECTRIC OR MANUAL?: Which toothbrush is better for your teeth?CELEBRATE EARLY SUMMER: Delicious British recipes for any occasion