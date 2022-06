Image caption,

The Guardian also leads with the news of Mr Pincher's resignation, noting it is the "latest in a series of allegations of sexual misconduct" by Conservative MPs. The paper reports this is the second time Mr Pincher has resigned as a whip over sexual misconduct allegations, after he was accused of making an unwanted pass at a Conservative activist in 2017. But after an investigation by the Tory Party, he was cleared of any breach of its code of conduct.