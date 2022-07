Image caption,

Senior Tory MPs have warned that the country will be left in a "state of paralysis" if the prime minister remains in Downing Street until a successor is chosen, the Daily Telegraph reports. Amid calls for a caretaker leader to be appointed to avoid months of political uncertainty, the paper says Mr Johnson told his cabinet he would not implement any fresh policies before he was replaced. In a comment piece on the front page, the paper suggests Mr Johnson's legacy is secure.