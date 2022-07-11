Newspaper headlines: Sunak's tax pledge and Mo Farah revelations

Newspaper headlines: Sunak's tax pledge and Mo Farah revelationsBy BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A number of Tuesday's papers lead with the latest from the Tory leadership race. The Financial Times reports that Rishi Sunak is to pledge to cut taxes if he is the next prime minister, but only once he has "gripped inflation". Sunak is currently the bookies' favourite, but some of his rivals have criticised the levels taxes reached under his chancellorship and promised immediate cuts should they win.Image caption, The Times says Mr Sunak's pledge comes as support for foreign secretary Liz Truss grows. It reports that Ms Truss is expected to get the backing of two of Boris Johnson's closest supporters, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, increasing the likelihood she will be the "candidate of the Tory right".Image caption, The Daily Mail says Ms Truss has warned the Tory right that it risks "handing Rishi Sunak the keys to No10" if it fails to unite behind her.Image caption, The Sun leads with revelations by former Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah in a BBC documentary that he was illegally smuggled to Britain as a child and made to work as a servant. The athlete has said his real name is, in fact, Hussein Abdi Kahin.Image caption, Sir Mo has said his father was killed in the Somali civil war and he was later separated from his mother, reports the i. The paper says the runner's wife helped him uncover his past after noticing "missing pieces to his story". It also says the Home Office has dismissed suggestions that Sir Mo could be stripped of his British nationality.Image caption, The Mirror refers to Sir Mo's "secret ordeal". It quotes the athlete saying: "Whatever the cost, I need to tell my story".Image caption, The Guardian's front page carries an interview with Mark McGann, a former lobbyist for Uber who leaked thousands of documents revealing how the company lobbied some of Europe's top politicians to help establish itself in the continent's markets.Image caption, The Metro leads on the announcement that former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone is to be charged with fraud by false representation over an alleged failure to declare more than £400m in overseas assets. The paper says the 91-year-old could face a jail term of up to 10 years if convicted.Image caption, The Telegraph reports the Britain could see its "first ever national heatwave emergency" this weekend, with temperatures expected to reach up to 40C. The paper says that senior officials held a crisis Cobra meeting in Downing Street on Monday and that schools, travel, and health services are all expected to be impacted.Image caption, The coming heatwave could bring the hottest day in Britain's history and has prompted the Met Office to warn of a "danger to life", the Express reports.Image caption, And the Star says the soaring temperatures could leave Britain as "hot as death valley", an area of desert in California known as one of the hottest places on Earth.UNDER THE SKIN: Where's the most painful place to get a tattoo?'HE THOUGHT I WAS AN IMPOSTER': How life can change in an instant...