Newspaper headlines: 'Stop Rishi' push and Britain on heat 'red alert'

Image caption, A number of Wednesday's papers lead with the news that eight Tory leadership hopefuls were able to secure the 20 nominations needed from their fellow MPs to make it onto the first-round ballot. The Guardian says former chancellor Rishi Sunak remains the frontrunner, with more than 40 backers.

Image caption, The front page of the i features pictures of the remaining candidates as well as the four - Sajid Javid, Grant Shapps, Priti Patel, and Rehman Chishti - who either quit or decided not to enter the race after failing to gain enough support. The paper also carries an appeal from a group of Tory MPs urging the next prime minister not to abandon the government's pledges on climate change.

Image caption, Speaking to the Daily Telegraph in his first campaign interview, Rishi Sunak vows to run the economy in the same way as Margaret Thatcher if he becomes prime minister. He tells the paper "we will cut taxes and we will do it responsibly", adding: "You have to earn what you spend".

Image caption, But allies of outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson have accused Mr Sunak of "treachery" and are seeking to mobilise in a "stop Rishi" push, the Financial Times reports. The paper also quotes Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries accusing the Sunak campaign of lending votes to rival Jeremy Hunt to help a "candidate they know they can definitely beat" reach the final two.

Image caption, The Daily Express reports that the "Boris loyalists" are now uniting behind Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Image caption, The rivalry between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss is also the focus for the lead story in The Times. The paper says the leadership contest "descended into vitriol" on Tuesday, with cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, who is backing Ms Truss, accusing Mr Sunak of damaging the economy and plotting to oust Mr Johnson for more than six months.

Image caption, The Daily Mail carries an article by Jacob Rees-Mogg in which he accuses Mr Sunak of raising the UK's taxes to "socialist" levels. The Mail says the "Tory right rallied behind Liz Truss last night with a series of brutal attacks on Rishi Sunak".

Image caption, Britain is on "red alert" ahead of what could be record-breaking temperatures later this week, the Metro reports. The paper says the health service, transport, and industry are already struggling to cope, while trains face speed limits to prevent tracks from buckling in the heat.

Image caption, "Boris gets a new job... Becker that is", reads the headline in The Sun. The paper reports that former tennis star Boris Becker, jailed in April for hiding £2.5m in assets to avoid paying debts, is teaching sports science to fellow inmates at Huntercombe prison, Oxfordshire.

Image caption, The Daily Mirror leads with an investigation into the destination of waste placed in recycling by British households. The paper says that tons of plastic sent for processing in Turkey is being dumped in tips and ultimately handed to criminal gangs to be offloaded.

Image caption, And the Daily Star leads with the salaries of the BBC's top earners, which have been disclosed in the corporation's annual report. The paper says Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker earns £1.35m for "doing a job our readers could do standing on their heads".