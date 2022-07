Image caption,

The Conservative Party leadership race is now "wide open" as three of the four remaining candidates fight to secure a spot alongside Rishi Sunak in the final run-off, says the Times. In an interview with the paper, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss reportedly seeks to distance herself from the austerity of the Cameron years and vows to increase defence spending. But one of her supporters has told the paper that Monday was "not... a good night" as she came third in the latest round of voting by Tory MPs.