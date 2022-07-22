Newspaper headlines: 'Wish you weren't here' and Sunak's crisis warning

Newspaper headlines: 'Wish you weren't here' and Sunak's crisis warningBy BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Travel chaos is the main story on many of Saturday's front pages, after those hoping to get away at the start of the summer holidays faced up to six-hour queues at Dover on Friday. Happy holidays, says the Daily Star, as it asks: "Are we nearly there yet?"Image caption, "Wish you weren't here!" jokes the Daily Mail. The paper says tens of thousands of families face having their holidays ruined at the start of "the busiest school break for years". It says "go-slow protesters" hit motorways, while a critical incident was declared at Dover.Image caption, The Financial Times says holidaymakers should expect more delays at Dover this weekend after a "ferocious Anglo-French row broke out over the management of post-Brexit border controls on the English Channel".Image caption, The Mirror describes it as "summer getaway hell" and reports that airports were also "rammed", with long waits at Manchester airport.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says Conservative leadership finalist Liz Truss has told France it must stop the "avoidable and unacceptable" problems at the border, blaming the "awful situation" at Dover on Paris for failing to staff border posts in the port. French officials, however, blamed the delays on a "technical incident".Image caption, In other news, the Times leads on its interview with the other Conservative leadership finalist, Rishi Sunak. He tells the paper the UK faces a national emergency over the economy, NHS backlogs and illegal migration, and he promises to put the government on a "crisis footing" from day one if he becomes prime minister.Image caption, Meanwhile, the Daily Express has commissioned a poll which suggests that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has the edge over Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as to who would make the best prime minister. The paper says it "flies in the face of Rishi Sunak's claim that he is the best-placed person to beat the Labour leader".Image caption, The Guardian reports that hundreds of laws covering employment and environmental protections could "disappear overnight" if Ms Truss becomes prime minister, after she pledged a 15-month deadline to scrap all remaining EU regulations.Image caption, The Sun leads on news that comedian and Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness is splitting up with his wife of 11 years, Christine.UNDER THE INK: Where's the most painful place to get a tattoo?FALLING OUT OF TOUCH: How many friends do we really need?