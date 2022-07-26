Newspaper headlines: Sunak VAT cut pledge and 'Roarsome Lionesses' into final

Image caption,

Millions of commuters already hit by today's rail strike face "triple misery" next month after unions announced a Tube walk-out sandwiched between two more train strikes, the Metro reports. The paper's headline says it all amounts to "Rail and Tube strike hell". But to raise a smile, the Metro sub-editors come up with the headline of the day to sum up England's semi-final hammering of Sweden in the Euros. "Abba some of that" is the celebratory taunt.