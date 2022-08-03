Newspaper headlines: Outrage over oil profits and hack delay to PM vote

The Daily Mirror leads on oil giant BP's latest results, which saw it make £6.9bn profit in three months. "Brazen Profiteers" is the headline as the paper says households are struggling with "crippling energy bills".
The Guardian leads on the same story as it says there is "outrage" that oil firms rake in profits while energy bills soar. The paper says nearly £50bn profit has been shared by the world's five biggest oil companies, prompting calls for higher taxes on the sector. The front page also features a picture of US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi during her controversial visit to Taiwan.
The Daily Star dresses up its front page with a picture of BP chief executive Bernard Looney on an oil barrel saying "We've got you over a barrel".
The Daily Telegraph says voting in the Tory leadership election has been delayed over warnings that hackers could change people's ballots. It says the concerns mean that plans to allow members to change their vote up until the final deadline have been scrapped as a result. The paper is one of several to carry a picture of Princess Charlotte enjoying herself at the Commonwealth Games.
The Daily Express also focuses on politics as it carries a message from Tory leadership front runner Liz Truss. The foreign secretary has vowed to get the economy "firing on all cylinders".
The Times says 60% of the Tory membership prefer Ms Truss as their next prime minister as her lead over former chancellor Rishi Sunak grows. The paper carries a YouGov poll which suggests 26% of members prefer Mr Sunak.
The Daily Mail leads on China's "chilling threat" over Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan. Beijing has vowed to use "targeted military action" in response to the diplomatic visit to the island. Ms Pelosi is the most prominent politician to visit Taipei in 25 years, the paper says.
"Heartbreak for Archie's family" is the headline on the Metro, as it says judges had refused a final reprieve for the schoolboy, 12. His parents want him to die with dignity in a hospice instead of at hospital, the paper says.
"So much for the legacy" is the headline on the i, which says the government has refused to give girls equal football in PE lessons despite the Lionesses' victory in the Women's European Championships.
The Financial Times leads on global management company Bain & Co being banned from tendering for UK government contracts for three years over its "grave professional misconduct" in a corruption scandal in South Africa.
The Sun has an interview with Rebekah Vardy following her High Court defeat in the so-called Wagatha Christie libel case. She says she was on holiday in Dubai when the now infamous message accusing her of leaking stories about Coleen Rooney was published.

Princess Charlotte's personality shines through in pictures on several front pages

