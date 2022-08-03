Newspaper headlines: Outrage over oil profits and hack delay to PM vote
"Hacking warning delays Tory vote" is the headline on the front of the Daily Telegraph.
It says security agency GCHQ had concerns that "nefarious actors" could have altered votes by Conservative party members to pick the next prime minister.
The paper understands that there was "no specific threat from a hostile state", but it calls the episode "embarrassing for Conservative Party HQ". The party says it has enhanced the security of the ballot.
The Times has a new YouGov poll of 1,000 Tory members which suggests that Liz Truss has extended her lead over Rishi Sunak. The survey indicates that 60% of party members want her to be the next Tory leader, while pointing to a drop in support for Mr Sunak, to 26%.
Ms Truss has also received a campaign boost with official backing from the Daily Mail. The paper says that "blessed with Yorkshire grit", she has the "boldness, imagination and strength of conviction" to build on what Boris Johnson began.
The endorsement comes after what the Guardian brands a "humiliating setback" for Ms Truss's leadership bid and what the Independent calls a "serious blow".
They note she was "forced" to abandon a newly-announced pledge - to introduce regional pay for public sector workers - after a backlash within her own party.
A source from her campaign tells the Independent that the policy was dropped in a "full-fat U-turn" and that steps have been taken to make sure "no similar mistakes" are made in future.
The Daily Mirror's headline describes BP as "Brazen Profiteers", after the energy giant reported making £880 per second.
The paper says energy firms "are rolling in extra cash" and a higher windfall tax would "now be a legitimate response".
The Guardian talks of "outrage" over huge profits for oil firms while households face soaring energy bills. The company's chief executive, Bernard Looney, has said BP will be investing £18bn in Britain this decade.
"Taiwan tussle" is how the Financial Times describes the controversial visit by US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The Mail says China has made what it calls a "chilling threat" with promises of "targeted military action" - in the form of air and sea drills - around the island.
"So much for legacy," says the i, following the Lionesses' victory.
According to the paper, the government will not guarantee schoolgirls the same access as boys to football in PE, despite demands to capitalise on Sunday's Euro 2022 win by England's women's team. The Department for Education tells the paper it is up to schools to decide what sports they teach.
The Sun carries one of the first interviews with Rebekah Vardy since she lost the "Wagatha Christie" libel battle against Coleen Rooney.
Mrs Vardy tells the paper she "felt sick" after last week's High Court verdict, which has cost her millions, and she maintains she did nothing wrong.
Mrs Vardy, who is married to the footballer Jamie Vardy, also says she has received abuse from people online and in the street, and has had to increase security.
And finally, photos of Princess Charlotte enjoying the Commonwealth Games are widely featured.
The Daily Express calls her "Princess Personality" as it captures her pulling faces and giving a thumbs up to her father, Prince William, while she watched Britain's swimmers.
The Mail declares, "Good as gold! Charlotte's the winner at face-pulling Games".
