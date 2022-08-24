Newspaper headlines: Johnson in Ukraine and 'justice' for Olivia

Newspaper headlines: Johnson in Ukraine and 'justice' for OliviaBy BBC NewsStaffPublished40 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Pictures of Boris Johnson with President Volodymyr Zelensky feature on the front pages of several papers following the prime minister's visit to Kyiv to mark Ukraine's independence day. The Daily Express leads with words from the prime minister who said that the UK must "endure" the pain of rising fuel bills to defeat Russia.Image caption, "We're paying higher bills, Ukraine is paying in blood" declares the Daily Telegraph's headline, in its coverage of Boris Johnson's comments. While in Kyiv, the paper says, the PM called for the UK's allies not to waver in support for the invaded country.Image caption, The Guardian leads with a warning that a plan has been drawn up to disconnect Europe's largest nuclear plant from Ukraine's power grid. The paper says the implications could risk a "catastrophic failure" and world leaders have called for the site to be demilitarised.Image caption, The Metro leads with the family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel's promise to get justice for the nine-year-old who was shot in her home in Liverpool. "We will get justice for our Liv", reads the paper's headline.Image caption, The Sun features a picture of Olivia alongside Joseph Nee, who has been arrested by police - and was the intended target of the gunman who shot her.Image caption, Meanwhile, ministers have been warned that companies are facing a "cost of doing business crisis", according to the Financial Times. It says many will renegotiate their electricity and gas rates in October, with commercial energy bills set to rise.Image caption, The Mirror also focuses on the cost of energy - ahead of the expected rise in the price cap this week. Its front page features the headshots of 36 people and the headline: "The whole country speaks with one voice but still we are ignored. Freeze our bills now."Image caption, Home Secretary Priti Patel has launched a scheme to deal with the number of Channel crossings by Albanian migrants, reports the Daily Mail. She has made a deal with Albania to send illegal migrants back to their country on planes chartered by the Home Office, says the paper.Image caption, The Times says hospital bosses are warning they would face "impossible choices" under plans being drawn up by Liz Truss. The Tory leadership candidate's plans to divert £10bn a year from the NHS into social care would "slam the brakes" on efforts to tackle waiting lists in the national health service, reports the paper.Image caption, "Labour's money troubles deepen" says the i. The paper leads with news that leader Sir Keir Starmer is forcing his shadow cabinet to stop fundraising for their own offices to help with cash troubles faced by the party.Image caption, And a "hard rain's gonna fall" declares the Daily Star. The summer weather is about to be interrupted, with some "filthy weather" expected, says the paper.TABOOS AND GENETICS: Is it really that bad to marry your cousin?GETTING INKED: Where is the most painful place to get a tattoo?