Newspaper headlines: Truss's 'energy gamble' and 'heir they come'By BBC NewsStaffPublished3 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Thursday's papers look ahead to Liz Truss unveiling her plan to tackle spiralling energy bills - and most also carry a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children on their first day at school together. The i newspaper says questions are growing over how Ms Truss's plan will be funded, with former chancellor Philip Hammond telling the paper a future tax rise is inevitable.Image caption, The Times says the prime minister will pledge action to prevent average annual household energy costs rising from the present level of £1,971. It says oil firms will also be encouraged to exploit existing reserves in the North Sea, but the paper says the move isn't likely to yield quick results as it can take more than a decade for new wells to become operational.Image caption, Previewing her speech, the Daily Telegraph says Ms Truss will say Britons must never again be forced to pay exorbitant energy bills.Image caption, The Daily Express says Ms Truss will prove that she's a "woman of action" with today's announcement, which the paper says will set the course of her premiership.Image caption, With a similar line, the Guardian says some Tory MPs are "conceding this is already a make-or-break moment for her entire premiership". It says senior Tories predicted the plan would "generate enough goodwill to guarantee her survival in No 10 until at least Christmas".Image caption, The Financial Times says the pound has fallen to its weakest level since 1985, "reflecting the daunting scale of the economic challenge" facing Liz Truss ahead of her energy announcement.Image caption, The Daily Mail describes her plan as an "energy revolution" which will freeze fuel bills, end the fracking ban and signal a new era of oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.Image caption, "About time" says the Mirror, as it says the new PM has "given in to demands" for an energy bills freeze.Image caption, The Sun dedicates its lead story to the photo of the royals, complete with a classic tabloid pun: "The 3 aaahs". It pictures Prince George, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, the Duke of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte smiling hand-in-hand on their way to school.Image caption, The Metro leads on a man admitting to stabbing his 19-year-old girlfriend to death after she flew from Canada to be with him. Jack Sepple, 23, killed Ashley Wadsworth on 1 February.Image caption, The Daily Star says historians are claiming "Jesus Christ was knocking sixes out of the ground 1,900 years before cricket was thought to have been invented". The story seems to have originated from a podcast in which historians discussed a previously unseen gospel where Jesus is reportedly described as playing something "faintly similar" to cricket.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.RUN FOR FUN: Nine tips to make running more enjoyableDOGGY DIET: Is expensive dog food actually better?