The FT meanwhile caught a glimpse of rehearsals for the procession at Parliament Square. The main story also details Charles's first visit to Northern Ireland as King on Tuesday. He vowed to follow the "shining example" of his late mother in finding the "healing of long-held hurts" in the region. In a separate story, the FT reveals how businesses in the UK may face delays until November in getting their £150bn energy support packages. However, the government has not yet confirmed that this will be the case.