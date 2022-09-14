Newspaper headlines: 'Nation says farewell' amid 'the long goodbye'By BBC NewsStaffPublished32 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The front pages share pictures and details of the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall, after her coffin was taken there in a royal procession on Wednesday. Members of the public are now able to pay their respects over four days, with the i describing it as the nation's "long goodbye". The paper reports that tens of thousands of people lined the Mall and Whitehall to catch a glimpse of the procession.Image caption, The Daily Star dedicates the majority of its front page to Princes William and Harry - standing "shoulder to shoulder (for a day at least)", as their respective wives Catherine and Meghan looked on solemnly. The paper wonders whether there will now be "lasting peace" between the couples following speculation about tensions over the past few years. Elsewhere on the cover, the news that McDonald's will be closed on the day of the Queen's funeral is bound to catch many people's attention.Image caption, The Daily Mail also gives a poignant look at the Queen lying in state as people "bid solemn farewells". Their front page story details how mourning people filed past the coffin to pay their respects to the Queen. The first person to see the monarch's coffin is reported to have camped out since Monday.Image caption, The Daily Express similarly dedicates a whole front page to a powerful image of mourners standing in long lines to pay their respects to the Queen.Image caption, The Metro takes a slightly different approach to the royal coverage with a front page story exploring the Queen's crown on top of her coffin. The purple Imperial State Crown seen on the coffin in the pictures is different to the Crown of Scotland, which was placed on Her Majesty’s coffin while in Edinburgh. The paper says the Imperial State Crown was originally made for the coronation of George VI in 1937 by jewellers Garrard & Company. And the Queen wore the crown herself following her Coronation in 1953.Image caption, The Daily Mirror also angles on King Charles III's two sons, Princes William and Harry, taking part in the procession of the Queen's coffin on Wednesday. The paper's main picture highlights the pain etched on the royals' faces as they continue their mourning. The front page also predicts one million people could pay their respects over the next few days.Image caption, The Sun leads on the same picture but adds, "we share your pain" in a heartfelt message to the Royal Family as they join the rest of the nation in saying goodbye to the Queen. It describes the faces of Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as their wives Kate and Meghan, as being "etched in grief" as they watched the emotional lying-in-state ceremony. The front page goes on to say there are 30 pages of royal coverage inside.Image caption, The "wait is over" for the nation to pay its respects to the Queen, say the Times. It describes Wednesday's procession during which military bands played funeral marches as the King and members of the Royal Family walked behind the coffin. The paper adds the King was united with his sons - it was the first time all three were pictured together since the Queen died last week.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph shares a similar picture to other papers of the Queen's coffin being taken into Westminster Hall. But it also prints a picture of crowds waiting near Big Ben and Houses of Parliament in the sunset.Image caption, The Guardian says the Queen knew her destiny was to lie in state on the same spot her father King George VI did when he died in 1952, as well as her grandfather, and great grandfather before that. The Guardian also splits its front page with a haunting description of the Russian occupation of the town of Izium in Ukraine, which was recaptured by Ukrainian forces last weekend.Image caption, The Financial Times has three main stories on its front page. The first is the Royal Family escorting the Queen's coffin in procession to Westminster Hall. The second reveals Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is seeking to end the UK's cap on bankers' bonuses in a bid to boost the City of London's "global competitiveness". And there is also a story about US shale chiefs warning they cannot save Europe with increased oil and gas supplies as the continent faces a worrying winter.Obituary: A long life marked by a sense of dutyQueen Elizabeth II: A life in picturesThis is the moment history stopsKing Charles III, the new monarch