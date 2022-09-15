Newspaper headlines: 'William's agony' and 'Mother's heartbreak' over Olivia

Newspaper headlines: 'William's agony' and 'Mother's heartbreak' over OliviaBy BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, NNCImage caption, Like many other papers, Metro dedicates its front page to the Prince and Princess of Wales as they met crowds and read tributes at the Queen's Norfolk home at Sandringham House on Thursday. Prince William gave a heartfelt admission that walking behind the Queen's coffin on Wednesday brought back childhood memories of the funeral of his own mother, Princess Diana, who died when he was only 15. He also told an emotional well-wisher: "Don't cry now, you'll start me off."Image caption, The Daily Mail focuses on Prince William's pain over walking behind the Queen's coffin - after he did the same with his mother's hearse as a teenager. He shared with the crowds in Sandringham that it had been "difficult".Image caption, The Times shares a picture of the Prince and Princess of Wales looking emotional, while also outlining further details released on the Queen's funeral. The service will see world leaders and foreign royalty joining King Charles III for the first such service at Westminster Abbey in more than 200 years.Image caption, The Daily Express underlines Prince William's poignant reflection that the Queen was "like everyone's grandmother".Image caption, The Sun meanwhile reports that Prince Harry will be able to wear military uniform on Friday for a vigil at the Queen's coffin. It comes after the Duke of Sussex had to wear a suit for Wednesday's ceremonial procession after he lost his military titles when he stepped down as a senior royal in 2020.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph has numerous updates about the Queen's funeral on Monday on its front page. In its lead story, it reports that NHS doctors and nurses are being given the honour of walking in front of the Queen's coffin, in line with her wishes. It also carries a picture of the Prince and Princess of Wales walking by the long line of flowers and cards left for the Queen in Sandringham.Image caption, The Daily Mirror leads on nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel's funeral, which took place in Liverpool on Thursday. Her distraught mother Cheryl Korbel paid tribute to her daughter by saying: "I will never say goodbye, but what I will say is goodnight."Image caption, The FT shares a picture of people queuing to see the Queen's coffin in London, with a backdrop of the Houses of Parliament. The front page story adds mourners were waiting up to 10 hours in a queue that stretched more than four miles. Elsewhere on the front page, Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged China's concerns about the war in Ukraine.Image caption, The Daily Star leads on reports that Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng could be planning to scrap caps on bankers' bonuses to help boost the City of London. The paper says it is "outrageous" as people in the UK struggle to pay their bills amid the cost-of-living crisis. There is also a mention of MPs "jumping the queue" to see the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall.Image caption, The Guardian's front page looks into Prime Minister Liz Truss's plan to lift a ban on fracking, even though a leaked government report suggests there has not been much progress made in reducing and predicting the risk of earthquakes caused by the practice.What next? A day-by-day guide from now to the funeralWatch: Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-stateWho's invited to the Queen's funeral - and who's not?