Newspaper headlines: 'Together for Granny' and 'surrounded by love'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoImage caption, Sunday's front pages lead with photos from a vigil for the late Queen Elizabeth II, held by her grandchildren. The Mirror features a photo of Princes William and Harry, both in military dress, looking solemn beside their cousins as they paid silent tribute to their grandmother, who is lying in state in Westminster Hall.Image caption, "United we stand" is the headline on the front of the Sun. The paper says the brothers "put aside their differences" to lead all eight of the Queen's grandchildren at the ceremony in Parliament.Image caption, The Sunday People calls it a "vigil of love".Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph sums up the moment: "Together for Granny". It was an "emotional vigil that matched the most formal of royal duties with love", the paper says, as the Queen's grandchildren - with an age range spanning 30 years - chose to pay public tribute in the first vigil of its kind in British history.Image caption, The Sunday Express joins calls for an annual celebration of the Queen with a dedicated day in the national calendar. The paper also expects calls to be made in Parliament this week for a statue of the Queen to be erected permanently on the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square.Image caption, The Guardian picks the same photo from the vigil as many other papers, with the caption: "United in sorrow". Elsewhere, it says Liz Truss is facing "a political and economic baptism of fire this week" as leading UK business organisations put "pressure" on ministers for "absolute clarity" on help for rocketing energy bills.Image caption, With its long-time enthusiasm for UFOs, the Daily Star leads on a story about aliens, saying "the truth will soon be out there". The paper says a Hollywood producer has claimed secret agents tried to "insert details about aliens and UFOs into TV sci-fi series to ready the world for an official revelation about life from outer space".