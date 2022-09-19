Newspaper headlines:' 'Carried to her rest' and an 'outpouring of love'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, All the front pages are dedicated to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The Times carries a full wrap, showcasing a powerful image - taken by photographer Jack Hill - of her coffin being carried into Westminster Abbey, accompanied by King Charles III. The only words on the arresting cover are "Carried to her rest" and lyrics from composer Charles Hubert Hastings Parry's Songs of Farewell.Image caption, The Sun also opts for a full wrap, with the front page photo dedicated to the procession carrying the Queen to her final resting place in Windsor. Under the headline "We sent her victorious," the paper describes the funeral as "the biggest farewell in history, while its black back cover merely says "God bless the Queen" and "God save the King".Image caption, The Metro's wrap features two images, with front showing the King and Prince William walking behind the Queen's flower-strewn hearse. The second shows the procession as it enters Windsor Castle, with hundreds gathered on both sides of the town's Long Walk to watch her "journey's end".Image source, InphoImage caption, The Daily Mirror's front page shows the late monarch's coffin being carried by pall bearers, adorned with flowers, the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre.Image caption, The Daily Express has published a similar picture with "God rest our Queen", being the only words it features.Image caption, "An outpouring of love" is the Daily Telegraph's headline, choosing a picture of the King placing the colours of the Grenadier Guards on his mother's coffin. The paper describes a day of "a king's grief and nation's affection", noting the Queen's children "watched intently" as the crown, orb and sceptre were removed from her coffin, signalling the end of the her 70-year reign.Image caption, The Guardian's view of the day's events is that "unsurpassed pomp and public spectacle gave way to intimacy", noting that the Queen's "final farewell" belonged only to her family. The UK's longest-reigning monarch was laid to rest in a private ceremony, away from the cameras and surrounded by only her loved ones, the paper reports.Image caption, The i describes the day as representing the "end of the Elizabethan age", as hundreds of thousands of people lined the route from Westminster to Windsor to say "thank you and goodbye". The paper reports the "vast procession" brought London to a "standstill, with spectacular military display", while the funeral led to an "unprecedented" gathering of world leaders.Image source, EmpicsImage caption, The Daily Mail features a picture of the Queen's coffin being lowered into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor, headlining on "Her final journey". The paper reports she was moved, alongside her "beloved husband" Philip, to "rest for eternity" with her father, mother and sister in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.Image caption, The Financial Times eschews a traditional headline in favour of a striking aerial page photo of the Queen's coffin being carried out of Westminster Abbey, watched by the assembled congregation. The paper describes the state funeral as a "momentous" event, with world leaders joining much of the British public in mourning her death.Image caption, The Queen being "laid to rest next to her beloved Philip" is the focus of the Daily Star's front page, featuring a photo of her coffin being carried up the Long Mile. The paper's headline "Side by side, together, for ever" is placed next to a picture of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arm-in-arm.A complete guide to the Queen's funeralToday, the door swings shut on the Elizabethan eraObituary: A long life marked by a sense of dutyMore on this storyWho was at the Queen's funeral - and who was not?9 hours agoKing 'deeply touched' by public's support14 hours agoWho is in the UK Royal Family and what does the King do?1 day agoYour complete guide to the Queen's funeral5 hours agoA day-by-day guide: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II1 day agoRelated TopicsUK Royal FamilyWindsorWestminster AbbeyKing Charles IIIQueen Elizabeth II