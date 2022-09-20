Newspaper headlines: 'Freedom begins with tax cuts' and 'modern monarchy'By BBC NewsStaffPublished55 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Several front pages lead with Prime Minister Liz Truss's plans to slash a variety of taxes. The Daily Mail says she "signalled a tax revolution" as part of a "bold agenda" of reform. The paper reports she will "link economic strength at home" to resisting authoritarianism as part of a "landmark speech" at the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.Image caption, The Times reports the PM is set to announce "radical plans" to cut the stamp duty tax on buying a new home as part of the government's mini-budget this week. The paper says Ms Truss believes the move, to be set out on Friday, will encourage economic growth by "enabling first-time buyers to get on the property ladder".Image caption, Ms Truss has signalled a "profound shift" in economic policy by launching a defence of tax cuts for the wealthy, reports the Financial Times. The paper contrasts the PM's stance with that of US President Joe Biden, who said on Monday that he was "sick and tired of trickle-down economics", ahead of a planned meeting between the two leaders.Image caption, The Guardian also picks up on the stark differences between the two leaders' views over economic policy. Ms Truss is set to "urge world leaders to join Britain" in introducing wide-ranging tax cuts, with the paper reporting her embrace of a low-tax agenda "put her on a collision course" with Mr Biden at their first bilateral talks on Wednesday.Image caption, Many people with mortgages are facing a "shock" of rising interest rates over the next four months, according to the i. The paper says the Bank of England are predicated to raise rates by two percentage points to 3.75%, which could cost an average of £200 a month more on tracker mortgages that are tied to the Bank's base interest rates.Image source, EmpicsImage caption, The Daily Mirror reports the King is planning a "slimmed down" coronation as part of a drive to "modernise the monarchy". The paper says he is "mindful" of the cost of the ceremony, given so many are struggling with the cost of living crisis, adding it will be "inclusive and reflect the whole country and commonwealth".Image caption, The King has "overwhelming public support" for his plans for a "slimmed down monarchy", according to a poll published in the Daily Express. The paper reports more than two thirds of the public believe he will make a good monarch, while a similar number of people "back his idea of cutting the number of working royals".Image caption, The Metro reports the King has returned to Balmoral to mourn the death of the Queen privately. He has travelled to the Scottish estate where his mother died 12 days ago with his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, for a week of royal mourning where all official engagements have been cancelled, the paper says.Image caption, Russia has laid the groundwork to formally annexe around 15% of Ukraine's territory, in what the Daily Telegraph calls a "major escalation" of the invasion. Separatist leaders of four occupied areas announced that referendums on becoming part of Russia will be held later this week, plans that have been rejected as a "sham" around the world, the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Star leads with the accusations that ITV presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby "jumped the queue" to see the Queen lying in state. Under the headline "Queue do you think you are?", the paper notes 27,000 people have signed a petition to get the pair sacked.Image caption, "Queue jump Holly" is fighting to keep her job fronting ITV's This Morning programme, according to the Sun. The paper says the petition is "gaining momentum despite an on-air apology" on Tuesday, with sources close to the embattled presenter telling the paper she is "utterly devastated" over the row.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.PREVENTING FOOD WASTE: 'About 70% comes from our homes'UNDER THE SKIN: Where's the most painful place to get a tattoo?