Newspaper headlines: A 'budget for the rich' as the 'pound plunges'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's massive wave of tax cuts - the biggest package in 50 years - dominates Saturday's papers. Sterling fell below $1.09 for the first time since 1985 "as markets take fright at huge surge in borrowing" to pay for the cuts, i weekend reports. The paper describes markets' reactions as a "punishing early verdict" on the chancellor's plans. The 45p top rate of income tax has been scrapped and the basic rate will fall to 19p in April.Image caption, "The UK is behaving a bit like an emerging market turning itself into a submerging market," former US Treasury secretary Larry Summers told Bloomberg TV, the FT Weekend adds. Mr Summers said Britain will be remembered as pursuing what he called "the worst macroeconomic policies of any major country in a long time". Mr Kwarteng has defended his tax plans, telling the paper that the "big gamble" would have been to remain on a path of high taxes and low growth.Image caption, "A budget for the rich" is the Guardian's damning headline. Mr Kwarteng announced more than $400bn of extra borrowing over the coming years, the paper adds, as it describes the chancellor's package as the "biggest giveaway since Anthony Barber's ill-fated 1972 budget". Some Labour MPs have described the plans as a "class war". Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said: "Mr Kwarteng is not just gambling on a new strategy, he is betting the house."Image caption, Not all papers are critical. The Daily Mail celebrates what its headline calls "a true Tory budget". According to the paper, business chiefs have welcomed the measures, with the Confederation of British Industry saying there was "no choice but to go for growth". Mr Kwarteng slashed income tax and stamp duty and scrapped a planned rise in National Insurance.Image caption, The Daily Express carries comments from the chancellor, whom the paper describes as "coming out fighting". Mr Kwarteng has said he will never apologise for "having the courage to bet big on our incredible country", the paper reports.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph describes it as "a gamble on economic growth", which caused "turmoil in the financial markets". The paper notes that Mr Kwarteng made the announcement on just his 18th day in the job. Markets now expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates by at least one percentage point at its meeting in November to 3.25%, the paper adds, with rates expected to peak at more than 5% next year.Image caption, The Times goes one step further and says it's a "gamble" not just for Mr Kwarteng but also Prime Minister Liz Truss. The paper says the PM is gambling "her premiership on boosting growth at all costs". Meanwhile, it is among the papers that find space on their front pages for the news that acclaimed author Dame Hilary Mantel has died at the age of 70. She won the Booker Prize twice, for 2009's Wolf Hall, the first in the Thomas Cromwell series, and its 2012 sequel Bring Up the Bodies.Image caption, Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports that footballer Jack Grealish allegedly slept with a woman at the house of Manchester City teammate Benjamin Mendy the night she was allegedly raped by Mendy's co-accused, a crown court has heard.Image caption, The Daily Star leads with the same story, adding that Grealish was named in a police interview.Image caption, And finally, the Sun reports that the Duchess of Sussex said she should get paid for carrying out royal engagements, citing claims made in what it calls a "bombshell book". The comments were reportedly made by Meghan during a 2018 tour to Australia.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.FUN RUN: Nine tips to make running more enjoyableMATHS CHALLENGE: Can you predict the patterns?