Newspaper headlines: Bank 'fails to calm market' as 'pound Kwar-tanks'By BBC NewsStaffPublished7 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Tuesday's front pages are dominated by the turmoil in the markets on Monday, which saw the pound touch an all-time low against the dollar. The Financial Times says pledges by the Bank of England and the Treasury that they would work to bring both inflation and government debt under control failed to stop heavy sell-offs of sterling by investors. The paper quotes the chief economist of the Bank of Singapore warning that the UK could enter a spiral usually seen in emerging markets where "policymakers struggle to reassert credibility".Image caption, The i reports on the decision by several mortgage lenders - including Halifax, Virgin Money, and Skipton - to temporarily stop some or all new loans, and says others are expected to follow suit. The front page features a picture of Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng sliced by a graph showing the continual fall in the value of the pound over recent months.Image caption, The withdrawal of mortgages came in anticipation of a rise in interest rates to as much as 6% by midway through next year, the Telegraph reports. The paper says such a rise would add £800 to the monthly cost of a typical mortgage.Image caption, "The pound Kwar-tanks," reads the headline in the Metro. The paper says it wasn't just the dollar that the pound fell against on Monday, but also the euro, the Japanese yen, and even the Russian ruble.Image caption, The Times reports on concern among Conservative ministers about the new government's economic strategy, and quotes one warning that the party faces a "world of pain" if voters blame it for soaring mortgage costs. The paper also carries the results of a YouGov poll giving Labour a 17-point lead, its biggest in more than two decades.Image caption, Monday's turmoil shows the markets believe that "talking tough will not be enough" and that borrowing costs will need to "rise sharply to reverse sterling's slide", according to the Guardian. The paper also carries a preview of Sir Keir Starmer's keynote speech to the Labour conference on Tuesday, reporting that he will say Labour is now the "party of the centre ground".Image caption, The Mirror says the Tories are "out of control" and that "millions of households face further financial misery" following the crisis.Image caption, "Honey, I shrunk the quids" is the headline in the Star. The front page brands Mr Kwarteng a "fiscal clown" and says that, just three weeks into his time as chancellor, he's "buggered up the economy".Image caption, The Express urges its readers not to panic and says the chancellor "shrugged off yesterday's financial market jitters with a vow to lay out his plan to bring down debt".Image caption, Speculators who were able to profit from the turbulence by short selling the pound have "sparked fury", the Mail reports. The paper quotes senior Tories criticising traders for "trying to make money out of bad news" and warning against "talking the pound down".Image caption, And the Sun leads with the latest twist in the story of a Bradford man who left his partner for a Ukrainian refugee they had taken in. The paper says Tony Garnett has now split up with Sofiia Karkadym but that ex Lorna, with whom he has two children, has told friends she "wouldn't have him back in a million years".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.