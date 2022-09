Image caption,

Several front pages focus on the chaos in the UK financial markets. The Daily Telegraph reports the chancellor has vowed to publish a "credible" plan in November to reduce debt and steady the markets, which have been in turmoil since his mini-budget last week. In an article in the paper, Kwasi Kwarteng makes a "commitment" to bring government spending under control - and doubles down on his tax-cutting plans, arguing that they may not be popular but "we had no other choice".