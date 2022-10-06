Newspaper headlines: UK warned of blackouts in 'winter of discontent'Published48 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Many of Friday's papers lead with the National Grid's warning that the UK faces blackouts due to the ongoing energy crisis. The Metro reports that homes and businesses could face power cuts lasting three hours a day this winter. The paper says the UK could be facing a "winter of disconnect, with electricity rationing during peak times if the gas supply crisis in Europe escalates.Image caption, Britain may need to import gas from continental Europe to meet demand in the event of a cold winter, but supplies could be put at risk because of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Daily Telegraph reports. Prime Minister Liz Truss, in Prague at a meeting with European leaders on Thursday, insisted Britain had a "good supply" and in a "much better position than many other countries" though refused to guarantee blackouts would be avoided, the paper says.Image caption, The i reports that any implementation of power cuts in the UK would need approval from King Charles and the government under current legislation. But, the paper adds, it is "unlikely" that the UK will face its first blackouts since the 1970s unless there is a cold snap, no gas imports and too little wind.Image caption, The Daily Mirror calls the measures which may be implemented in the UK this winter as a "return to the dark ages". Labour said the crisis was a "direct consequence" of Tory policies, the paper reports.Image caption, The Guardian leads with a warning from charities that thousands of people who use life-saving machines at home could be endangered by rolling power cuts this winter. A director for Kidney Care UK is quoted as saying that if people on dialysis miss too many sessions in a row as a result of any interruption to power supply, their lives will be at risk.Image caption, The Daily Mail leads on suggestions families will be offered money to help avert power cuts, but says the deal relies on having a smart meter. Households will be encouraged to sign up to a "demand flexibility service" that rewards them for using off-peak electricity and could be paid more than £10 a day for taking measures such as running appliances at night, the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Express suggests the deal between firms and consumers being asked to switch their energy off at peak times could be worth around £100 this winter. Energy firms looking to avoid the first planned power cuts in decades are asking people to "save money and back Britain" by only using washing machines or electric charging vehicles outside the hours of highest demand, the paper says.Image caption, The warning from the National Grid also makes the Daily Star front page. The paper says energy bosses will pay consumers to wash clothes in the early hours in order to prevent "the Great British Blackout".Image caption, The Times story on the blackouts threat reports that Downing Street has rejected plans signed off by Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg for a £15m public information campaign to encourage people to save energy. The Times also carries a story on its front page about the PM's meeting with French President Macron during the summit in Prague.Image caption, Away from the energy crisis, the Financial Times reports on the economic fallout from the government's mini-budget. It highlights a Bank of England's statement that its intervention in the UK government debt market last week prevented a £50bn fire sale of gilts that would have taken the country to the brink of a financial crisis.Image caption, And the Sun reports that comedian Sean Walsh has signed up for the next series of ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.SIX DEGREES: Jamie and Spencer call Idris Elba!SIZZLING SUCCESS OR FIZZLING OUT?: Will using an air fryer save you money?