Newspaper headlines: Minister sacked in 'sleaze row’ and ‘jab crisis’

Image caption,

The Times also leads with a story on Prime Minister Liz Truss, who the paper says is drawing up plans to overhaul the subsidised childcare system. Currently, grants that allow parents of three and four-year olds in England to claim 15 hours a week of free care are paid directly to nurseries. But under the proposals, which are said to be at an early stage, parents would be given the money directly to spend on childcare as they see fit.