Newspaper headlines: 'Truss turns on the charm' and 'wrath of Putin'

Monday's Financial Times leads with a story from Washington, where US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has deemed a move by Opec+ to cut oil production as "unhelpful and unwise". Ms Yellen tells the paper that last week's decision by the oil cartel is particularly concerning for poor nations which are already struggling with high energy prices. The story notes that the Biden administration has been "loudly critical" of the move, which has been backed by Saudi Arabia and Russia.