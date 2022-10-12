Newspaper headlines: 'Tories in open revolt' and 'row looms over crown'

Image caption,

Liz Truss is facing mounting pressure from Tory MPs to rewrite last month's mini-budget of £43bn in tax cuts. Reporting on her Tuesday meeting with the backbench 1922 committee, the paper quotes one MP describing the mood as "horrendous" and they were "shocked at how brutal it was". At the meeting, the prime minister admitted the mini-budget has been rushed and the "ground could have been prepared better".