Newspaper headlines: 'Truss has days' as 'MPs tout Mordaunt and Sunak'

Image caption, "Tories plot Sunak and Mordaunt leadership", according to the Times, with senior MPs holding talks to replace Liz Truss with a "unity candidate". Unlike the summer leadership contest, MPs would propose just one person to succeed the prime minister, the paper notes.Image caption, Ms Truss is planning to U-turn on her chancellor's mini-budget amid growing pressure from Tory MPs, the Financial Times reports. The newspaper quotes an official involved in the talks as saying "the mood in the bunker is grim". Asked about the change in plan, No 10 said the government's position "hasn't changed".Image caption, The i focuses on Ms Truss' decision to order a review of Kwasi Kwarteng's budget while he is in Washington for an IMF summit. Asked on his trip whether his position was in trouble, the chancellor said he is "100% not going anywhere", the paper reports.Image caption, The chancellor tells the Daily Telegraph he has faced a "baptism of fire" since taking on the senior role, but insists: "I really enjoy the Treasury."Image caption, As part of her mini-budget U-turn, the prime minister is planning to scrap her signature corporation tax pledge, the Guardian notes. The paper also observes that Treasury officials played down Mr Kwarteng's "let's see" remark when asked whether a climbdown was on the cards.Image caption, Ms Truss' fate hangs in the balance, with the Daily Mail noting Tory whips believe the PM could face a leadership challenge if her chancellor's economic statement later this month fails to calm the markets. The paper adds some Conservatives have given her 17 days - the date Mr Kwarteng is due to deliver his Budget.Image caption, Despite opposition, the prime minister wants to stick with the government's mini-budget, the Daily Express writes. But she will only do so if she can ensure the numbers in Mr Kwarteng's upcoming statement add up.Image caption, Interested in the Daily Star's so-called Lettuce Cam? The paper tells its readers that bookies are offering odds of 6/1 that a lettuce it bought for 60p from Tesco will outlast Ms Truss as prime minister. Readers can follow the round green vegetable's progress on the paper's website.Image caption, A court has been shown notes written by Lucy Letby, the nurse accused of killing seven babies, in which she wrote: "I am evil I did this." The Metro writes how Letby's lawyer argued the paper showed nothing more than "the anguished outpouring of a young woman in fear" over what she has been accused of. She denies all charges.Image caption, "Underhand of God" is the Sun's main headline, with the paper focusing on the sale of a football from one of the most famous football matches. The referee, who awarded Argentina's Diego Maradona's handball in the 1986 World Cup match against England, is trying to sell the ball for £3m. Gary Lineker, who scored in the 2-1 loss to Argentina, said: "I'm so thrilled the ref will cash in on his cock-up."Image caption, The Daily Mirror's main story is an exclusive interview with Mr Lineker, who has vowed to use the World Cup to highlight host country Qatar's record of homophobia and human rights abuses. The football pundit, who will present the BBC's coverage of the tournament, also said he knows of two gay Premier League players thinking of coming out.