Newspaper headlines: 'Truss has days' as 'MPs tout Mordaunt and Sunak'

"Underhand of God" is the Sun's main headline, with the paper focusing on the sale of a football from one of the most famous football matches. The referee, who awarded Argentina's Diego Maradona's handball in the 1986 World Cup match against England, is trying to sell the ball for £3m. Gary Lineker, who scored in the 2-1 loss to Argentina, said: “I’m so thrilled the ref will cash in on his cock-up.”