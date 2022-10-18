Newspaper headlines: 'Bank profits in line of fire' amid 'Tory unrest'

Image caption,

The prime minister is facing cabinet unrest over her plans for brutal public spending cuts, says the Guardian. At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the chancellor said "everything is on the table" as he strives to find billions of savings. The paper also features a picture of the Iranian climber, Elnaz Rekabi, who said in a post on Instagram that she competed at an international event without a hijab because her headscarf had fallen off by mistake.