Newspaper headlines: 'Boris v Rishi' amid 'bitter end' for Liz Truss

Newspaper headlines: 'Boris v Rishi' amid 'bitter end' for Liz TrussPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The battle to become the next prime minister after Liz Truss resigned leads most of Friday's papers. Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak led the race on Thursday night, reports the Daily Mail, with the headline "Boris v Rishi: Fight for soul of the Tories." No formal declarations had been made but the two MPs were racing ahead in terms of nominations, the paper notes.Image caption, Mr Johnson is privately encouraging Tory MPs to support him returning to Downing Street and has pledged that only he can win the Conservatives the next election, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper says the former prime minister is also urging Mr Sunak to reach out and "get back together".Image caption, Mr Johnson was eying a political comeback on Thursday night, after Liz truss resigned, says the Sun, which leads with the headline: "Bojo: I'll be back." The paper reports that the former prime minister started a bid to get his old job back, but leadership candidates would need the support of at least 100 MPs to get to the ballot.Image caption, "Will Boris bounce back to No 10?" asks the Daily Express. The paper says ex-PM Mr Johnson is by far the favourite among grassroots Conservatives to lead the Tory party, but his supporters are fearful of a "stitch-up" to prevent his return to power.Image caption, Meanwhile, Mr Sunak has emerged as the early favourite to become the next prime minister after Ms Truss resigned on Thursday, says the Financial Times. The paper reports she was told to quit by senior party figures and said she will be remembered for a disintegrating economic policy and a disastrous slump in Tory party support.Image caption, "The bitter end" declares the Guardian. The paper says Ms Truss's resignation has triggered a Tory leadership contest with Mr Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Mr Johnson expected to battle it out to become the next prime minister. The next PM will be decided by next week, it notes.Image caption, The Metro leads with "the worst PM we've ever had" and says a bitter battle to become the next prime minister has begun. Mr Johnson, who left office on 6 September, is said to be planning a run, the paper reports.Image caption, "Gone in 44 days" reads the i as it says Ms Truss has become the shortest-serving prime minister in history. The paper reports that Labour leader Keir Starmer has called for an immediate general election, saying the country cannot have "another experiment at the top of the Tory party".Image caption, "General election now" declares the Daily Mirror in its headline. The paper writes that the British people are demanding one.Image caption, The Daily Star has confirmed that a lettuce it put out has outlasted the premiership of Ms Truss. The paper shares the headline "lettuce rejoice" alongside a picture of the vegetable with a blonde wig.