The Tory leadership race dominates the majority of Sunday's papers. The Sunday Times reports that Rishi Sunak is forging ahead in the Tory leadership race, winning the backing of leading figures of the party as support for Boris Johnson appeared to stall. In an article for the paper, Kemi Badenoch, who became the first member of the cabinet to publicly endorse Sunak, said "We are not a fan club or organising a popularity contest." The paper also reports that Britain is one of the worst countries in Europe to contract cancer, with the average person waiting 55 days for treatment.