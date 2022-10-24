Newspaper headlines: 'Boris quits race' and 'Sunak set for power'Published1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The majority of Monday's newspapers lead with the news that Boris Johnson has ruled himself out of the Conservative leadership race. The Daily Express says that Rishi Sunak is set to be crowned the next prime minister after Johnson conceded he would not be able to unite the party to "govern effectively".Image caption, The Guardian also leads with the former-PM pulling out of the race as more senior party figures cautioned that a Johnson comeback would lead to chaos and an early election. The paper says Johnson struggled to get the backing of enough Conservative MPs.Image caption, The Daily Mirror says that "humiliated" Johnson claimed he had the numbers for a return as PM but feared he would split the party. The paper says only Penny Mordaunt now stands in the way of Rishi Sunak.Image caption, Rishi Sunak is set to become prime minister, the Daily Telegraph reports. A campaign source for Penny Mordaunt told the paper that she would fight on in the leadership race, saying "it's looking good". Chancellor Jeremy Hunt endorses Sunak in a piece in the Telegraph, comparing him to Winston Churchill in his willingness to speak the "truth".Image caption, The i Newspaper reports that big-name Tories deserted Boris Johnson. The paper says Penny Mordaunt's allies believe she can now pick up the support of Johnson's supporters to stay in the race.Image caption, The Times reports that Boris Johnson accused Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, who is also standing for the party leadership, of failing to come together in the national interest after they rebuffed his attempts to strike a deal. The paper says Johnson's decision to pull out of the contest means that Sunak could be named as Liz Truss's successor as soon as today.Image caption, The Daily Mail says Rishi Sunak is firmly on course to become the new prime minister after Johnson dramatically steps aside, saying "I had the numbers but it's simply 'not the right time'".Image caption, The Metro says that Boris Johnson "sensationally" quit in his bid to return to No10. The paper says that unless Penny Mordaunt finds another 75 nominations within hours, a vote by party members will not go ahead and Sunak will be declared winner at 2pm today.Image caption, The Sun says that peace talks between Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson collapsed on Saturday night without a deal. The paper quotes a Sunak friend who said: "It's time to unite the party and take the country forward."Image caption, And the Daily Star reports that fed-up Brits hoping for a cold winter of soaring costs to blow over can save money by taking the edge off in Egypt.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.WHY DO WE PROCRASTINATE?: James Marriott speaks to expert Dr Piers SteelMARTIN LEWIS EXPLAINS: Should you stick or twist on your mortgage?