Newspaper headlines: 'Rishi's roar' and 'Truss legacy rejected'

Image caption, The Times reports that Rishi Sunak is planning a "radical" set of reforms to the UK's education system. The paper says some of the prime minister's plans include a new "British Baccalaureate" and a network of elite technical institutes to transform vocational training.Image caption, Mr Sunak is reconsidering tax rises and major public spending cuts following an improvement in the state of the nation's finances, reports the Daily Telegraph. Elsewhere on the front page, King Charles is said to be extending the number Royal Family members who can act as Counsellors of State, rather than replacing the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York.Image caption, "Do you really want to scrap pension triple lock again?" asks The Daily Express, alongside reports that "millions of pensioners fear greater hardship" after the PM "appeared to backtrack" on Liz Truss's promise of a 10% triple lock rise. The paper also says Mr Sunak and chancellor Jeremy Hunt could be "considering a raid" on money earmarked for pensioners in a bid to fill a £40bn black hole in government coffers.Image caption, The i also looks at Mr Sunak ripping up his predecessor Liz Truss's growth plan. The paper quotes a No 10 source as saying that their team is trying to "reset and instil discipline".Image caption, The Daily Mirror offers a different focus to many other papers as its front page leads on Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky thanking the paper's Pride of Britain Awards for recognising the bravery of Ukrainian refugees.Image caption, The Guardian leads on Mr Sunak rejecting what was left of Ms Truss's legacy in his first full day as prime minister.Image caption, The FT also looks at Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delaying the date for his debt-cutting plan. And there is a powerful picture of a young woman standing on a car as thousands made their way to Saqqez, in Iran, to mark 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini, who was from the city.Image caption, Metro headlines on the prime minister's "roar" as he took a swipe at Labour leader Keir Starmer and other critics during his first PMQs. The paper also reports on backlash over Foreign Secretary James Cleverly telling LGBT football fans to be "respectful" if they go to Qatar for the World Cup next month.Image caption, The Daily Mail shares figures from a new report on migrants which was spoken about at the Commons Home Affairs Committee yesterday. The paper says the report revealed 38,000 migrants crossed the British Channel this year, with 12,000 from Albania.Image caption, The Sun splashes on claims that singer Harry Styles had a secret kiss with his Don't Worry Darling co-star Florence Pugh before he got into a relationship with the film's director, Olivia Wilde.Image caption, In a move away from its recent political front pages, the Daily Star's lead story claims there has been a rise in so-called zombie pigeons. The paper says these creatures can't fly and instead roam the UK's streets by walking in circles with their heads to one side.