Newspaper headlines: 'Join crusade to save triple lock' and 'no way back?'Published1 hour ago

Image caption, The Times leads on a story about the prime minister hoping to strike a new cross-Channel deal with France in a bid to reduce numbers of migrants travelling to the UK by boat. And on a lighter note, the front page also includes a report on a birdsong study that suggests the sounds of larks have a positive effect on people's mental health.Image caption, The Sun claims Prince William will not be flying to Qatar for the upcoming World Cup. The paper says sources close to the future king have claimed his schedule is too full.Image caption, The Daily Express urges readers to join its campaign to save the pension triple lock, as the paper says Mr Sunak is refusing to commit to giving pensioners the increase they were promised by the Conservative Party at the last election.Image caption, The Mirror leads with an image of Ghislaine Maxwell jogging at the US jail where she is serving her 20-year sentence.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that Rishi Sunak is planning to expand the windfall tax on energy firms as he tries to raise billions of pounds to fill a massive fiscal black hole. The paper says insiders are warning that the NHS backlog could continue to rise past 2024 as the PM and chancellor Jeremy Hunt prepare spending cuts.Image caption, The Royal Family is preparing for new "bitter revelations" after Prince Harry unveiled his new memoir, according to the Daily Mail. The paper also features an image of then Prince Charles and socialite James Stunt.Image caption, The Guardian reports that, as Shell reports a round of bumper profits, the UN has found that there is "no credible way" to keep to the 1.5C temperature-rise target. The paper also says that home secretary Suella Braverman is facing fresh questions about alleged "security breaches". Sources told the paper Ms Braverman was confronted by cabinet secretary Simon Case about the leaking of a document.Image caption, A poll has found that Mr Sunak is level with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as preferred leader of the country, the i reports. The paper says Mr Starmer is more popular with voters than former prime minister Boris Johnson. Elsewhere on the front page, the paper features an analysis of Prince Harry's new memoir.Image caption, The FT reports that more than $550bn has been knocked off the market value of the biggest US companies this week. It ends a surge of growth that US tech giants experienced during the pandemic.Image caption, The Daily Star shares a promotional giveaway of 5,000 NFTs of the paper's now infamous 'Lizzie Lettuce', after the paper's comparison between the lettuce and Ms Truss went viral. And in keeping with the green theme, the paper reports that eating bogeys is good for your health.