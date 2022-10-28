Newspaper headlines: 'Pay up, PM' and 'Navy probes sex pest scandal'

Image caption,

The Daily Telegraph leads with a warning that "alarm bells should be ringing" over the methods top universities are using to increase the number of state school pupils. Elsewhere, the paper says Rishi Sunak has been warned that the City of London will become a less competitive place to do business if the government introduces a windfall tax on banks. The paper's main image is of the British actress Florence Pugh, who has told the paper of the impact negative comments about her appearance have had on her career.