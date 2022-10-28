Newspaper headlines: 'Pay up, PM' and 'Navy probes sex pest scandal'Published31 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Several of Saturday's papers report a visit by Rishi Sunak to a hospital in Croydon. The Mirror notes the prime minister was challenged by an NHS patient on nurses' pay during the visit. When he asked if staff at the hospital were taking good care of her, Catherine, 77, accused Mr Sunak of not paying nurses enough. She told him: "They always do, it's a pity you don't pay them more". When Mr Sunak claimed he was "trying", Catherine urged him to "try harder".Image caption, Catherine's advice to Mr Sunak also leads the Daily Star, which has a more irreverent headline riffing on Monty Python's Life of Brian. "You're not the Tory Messiah, you're a very naughty boy," it says. The paper quips that the meeting wasn't the cosy bedside chat the prime minister was expecting.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads with a warning that "alarm bells should be ringing" over the methods top universities are using to increase the number of state school pupils. Elsewhere, the paper says Rishi Sunak has been warned that the City of London will become a less competitive place to do business if the government introduces a windfall tax on banks. The paper's main image is of the British actress Florence Pugh, who has told the paper of the impact negative comments about her appearance have had on her career.Image caption, It is a windfall tax on oil and gas profits that leads the Guardian, as COP26 President Alok Sharma says more could be done to raise additional revenue. "These are excessive profits, and they have to be treated in the appropriate way when it comes to taxation", Mr Sharma says.Image caption, The Royal Navy has launched an investigation into whistleblowers' claims of bullying and sexual harassment of women in the Submarine Service, the Daily Mail says. It reports "abhorrent claims" include one woman being punched by male colleagues. In an exclusive investigation, the paper says the claims go back more than a decade, after the fleet lifted its ban on female recruits in 2011. The First Sea Lord said anyone found culpable would be held accountable.Image caption, The FT splashes on Elon Musk's $44bn (£37.9bn) Twitter takeover as billions of dollars were wiped from Big Tech valuations in the same week.Image caption, Mr Sunak is facing calls to sack Home Secretary Suella Braverman before clearing out the right-wing of the Tory party, the i reports.Image caption, And The Times says Mr Sunak - who is starting his first weekend as prime minister - is standing by Liz Truss's decision to stop King Charles attending COP27, the Times says.Image caption, The Sun headlines on Tyson Fury discussing the near-death of his baby daughter and how it inspired his greatest win in the ring.Image caption, The Daily Express says a deal aimed at ending the Channel migrant crisis is close to being signed with the French. The paper also reports on the death of notorious singer Jerry Lee Lewis at the age of 87.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.WHY DO WE PROCRASTINATE?: James Marriott speaks to expert Dr Piers SteelMARTIN LEWIS EXPLAINS: Should you stick or twist on your mortgage?